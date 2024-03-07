Telford-based Luceco makes new appointment

He will bring his lighting expertise to Luceco Group’s respected range of LED lighting products for the north-west region.

Tania Tams, Marketing Director at Luceco Group, said: ‘Tom’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to Luceco’s LED lighting portfolio, and we are sure that with his knowledge, enthusiasm and significant experience in the sector, he will make a positive contribution to our business."

Tom added: "I have a practical approach to overcoming challenges and a focus to see things through to completion. I look forward to the exciting challenge of the role!"