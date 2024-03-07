Telford-based Luceco makes new appointment
Telford lighting and electricals manufacturer Luceco has appointed Tom Wardle an area sales manager.
He will bring his lighting expertise to Luceco Group’s respected range of LED lighting products for the north-west region.
Tania Tams, Marketing Director at Luceco Group, said: ‘Tom’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to Luceco’s LED lighting portfolio, and we are sure that with his knowledge, enthusiasm and significant experience in the sector, he will make a positive contribution to our business."
Tom added: "I have a practical approach to overcoming challenges and a focus to see things through to completion. I look forward to the exciting challenge of the role!"