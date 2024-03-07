Shropshire venue hailed for 'business excellence' in hospitality

Lilleshall House and Gardens, near Newport, retained its Hospitality Assured Premier Status, following an assessment carried out in December, which gave the facility the highest score of any venue in the UK in 2023.

Hospitality Assured is the quality standard organisation created by the Institute of Hospitality specifically for customer-facing business. It carries out nine-step inspections every two years with an interim review in between.

Steve Nelson, Partnership Director for Serco Leisure’s National Sports Centres, said: "I am extremely proud of achievements of the Serco team at Lilleshall.

"To be awarded Premier Status for six assessment cycles on the trot is an amazing achievement, but to once again be named as the highest scoring facility in the whole of the UK is phenomenal, and testament to the outstanding customer service we offer visitors to the facility.”

Max Lawrence, Director for Hospitality Assured said: “The Lilleshall team's tireless commitment to accreditation is inspiring. it goes far beyond a pursuit of improved scores; it is a testament to their work in enhancing service delivery for their diverse customer base and elite athletes.

"The unwavering dedication and hard work exemplify the true spirit of Hospitality Assured, reflecting a profound impact on elevating service standards and business excellence."

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Sport England Executive Director, Place, added: ‘It is great to hear that Lilleshall has achieved Hospitality Assured Premier status once again.

"This prestigious accreditation is testament to the dedication and hard work of the site teams at the National Sport Centres. Their commitment to providing diverse service offerings and exceptional support to a wide range of customers, including National Governing bodies, elite athletes and local community members, is truly commendable. It is clear that these world class, multi-facility estates provide a unique environment for all, and their ongoing success is well-deserved.”

Lilleshall is managed by Serco Leisure on behalf of Sport England.