Shrewsbury business pledges support to Shropshire Wildlife Trust

GrowRoom is focussed on helping sustainable organisations improve their digital visibility and was keen to partner with the trust.

The partnership signifies GrowRoom’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility, locally as well as globally.

It builds on the agency's existing work, supporting the Eden Reforestation Projects and Depher CIC, and allows them to contribute more of their charitable donation to a cause closer to home.

GrowRoom will contribute significant financial support to the Trust's crucial conservation efforts, solidifying their joint dedication towards wildlife and nature recovery in Shropshire.

The business also plans to leverage digital marketing expertise to amplify the Trust's message, promote volunteering opportunities, fundraising initiatives, and educational programs, ultimately encouraging more community involvement in wildlife conservation.

"We're delighted to partner with Shropshire Wildlife Trust," said Will Bourne, co-founder and SEO director at GrowRoom.

"GrowRoom donates three per cent of our revenue to environmental causes, and our partnership will ensure part of that goes towards nature recovery across Shropshire.

"The Trust's dedication to preserving the county's diverse habitats and wildlife aligns perfectly with our own values of sustainability and ethical business practices."

