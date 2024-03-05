Technology in spotlight as Telford College team head to the United States

Caroline Bastow and Stewart Riddle are taking part in a panel debate at the SXSW EDU Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas.

The event, which runs until March 7, is described as a global showcase of technology and best practice to ‘help create a new tomorrow for learners everywhere’.

They are there to discuss the impact of the college’s new virtual reality training software for health and social care students, which has been created in partnership with experience design experts Inizio Engage XD and has won multiple awards.

The panel discussion will explore the use of immersive learning to ‘rehearse challenging moments’ in a safe and supportive environment.

Caroline, Telford College’s head of quality and learning, teaching and assessment, and Stewart who is a clinical educator at the college, will join Inizio Engage XD duo Tom French and Andy Walker on the panel.