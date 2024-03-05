Shrewsbury Chamber reveals fears over impact of car park charges and rail service cut

The Shrewsbury Business Chamber says it 'strongly opposes' proposals by Shropshire Council to increase car parking charges in the town.

The Shropshire Star reported last week how Tanners Wine Merchants, one of Shrewsbury's most successful long-standing independent businesses, had warned of the impact the charges could have on its staff, saying it could look at moving out of the town as a result.

A statement from Shrewsbury Business Chamber said: "With hikes of up to 67 per cent in some areas, and the introduction of charges during previously free times such as evenings and Sundays, it's estimated that more than 21,000 people may choose to avoid using town centre car parks.

"Such a significant decrease in foot traffic poses a direct threat to the vitality of local businesses, potentially leading to decreased sales and the diminishing appeal of Shrewsbury as a shopping and leisure destination.

"The Chamber believes that reconsideration of these charge increases is crucial to maintain the economic health of the town centre."

The chamber also voiced concerns over Avanti's decision to discontinue the direct Shrewsbury to London train service from June 2.

"This service is not only a vital link for businesses but also for tourism and the local economy," the chamber said.

"Shropshire stands to become one of just two English counties without a direct train service to London, following this withdrawal.

"We urge the exploration of alternatives to maintain this crucial connection.”

A spokesperson for the Shrewsbury Business Chamber’s executive committee added: “We stand ready to engage in constructive dialogue to find solutions that support the prosperity of Shrewsbury's businesses and its community. The Chamber believes that with thoughtful consideration and collaboration, we can overcome these challenges and ensure a thriving future for Shrewsbury.”