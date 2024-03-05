Inside magical crystal shop set to open doors in Shropshire this weekend
A dream will be realised this weekend as a new shop opens its doors in Newport.
Rock N Soul, a new crystal shop, will open at 93a High Street in Newport at 9am this Saturday.
It will be a dream come true for Arantxa Colen, who has lived in the town all of her life.
She received the keys to her very own retail premises in January and since then the shop has undergone a major refurbishment to bring Arantxa’s vision to life.
The 39-year-old has always been passionate about crystals and collected them since her childhood.
She previously told the Shropshire Star: “I have wanted to do this for years."
“I always collected crystals when I was younger and, as I got a little bit older, I started reading up on them, seeing what their different properties were and what they do.
“I would keep them in my bag and car, and have them in specific places around my house."
“My friends would talk to me about them as well and would always say they were interested.
“Over the last 15 to 20 years, I have been saying ‘I’d love to have a shop’ and, at the end of 2022, I thought ‘I am going to go for it, give it a whirl and see how it goes’.”
Rock N Soul will, Arantxa says, have 'something special for everyone'.
"From pocket money treasures to large statement pieces, and everything in between,” Arantxa added. “Alongside crystals, you will also find divination items, crystal jewellery, incense and essential oils, framed ethical taxidermy, accessories, and much more.”
Visitors will find a seating area with crystal-themed books to learn more about the crystals.
Arantxa will also offer suggestions for specific needs and requirements.
“I can’t thank everyone enough for the incredible support during the absolute whirlwind of 2023," she said.
"To all the people I have met at events and who have returned to see me time and time again, to those who have encouraged me and believed in me, I am forever grateful,” she added.