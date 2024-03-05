Inside magical crystal shop set to open doors in Shropshire this weekend

Rock N Soul, a new crystal shop, will open at 93a High Street in Newport at 9am this Saturday.

It will sell a whole range of items

It will be a dream come true for Arantxa Colen, who has lived in the town all of her life.

She received the keys to her very own retail premises in January and since then the shop has undergone a major refurbishment to bring Arantxa’s vision to life.

The shop is the creation of Arantxa Cohen, who has given it an impressive look

The 39-year-old has always been passionate about crystals and collected them since her childhood.

She previously told the Shropshire Star: “I have wanted to do this for years."

Arantxa outside Rock N Soul in Newport

“I always collected crystals when I was younger and, as I got a little bit older, I started reading up on them, seeing what their different properties were and what they do.

“I would keep them in my bag and car, and have them in specific places around my house."

The shop is on High Street and has an impressive interior

“My friends would talk to me about them as well and would always say they were interested.

“Over the last 15 to 20 years, I have been saying ‘I’d love to have a shop’ and, at the end of 2022, I thought ‘I am going to go for it, give it a whirl and see how it goes’.”

Rock N Soul will, Arantxa says, have 'something special for everyone'.

The shop is eye-catching with a whole host of crystals for sale

"From pocket money treasures to large statement pieces, and everything in between,” Arantxa added. “Alongside crystals, you will also find divination items, crystal jewellery, incense and essential oils, framed ethical taxidermy, accessories, and much more.”

Inside the store

Visitors will find a seating area with crystal-themed books to learn more about the crystals.

Arantxa will also offer suggestions for specific needs and requirements.

The opening will be a dream come true for Arantxa

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the incredible support during the absolute whirlwind of 2023," she said.

"To all the people I have met at events and who have returned to see me time and time again, to those who have encouraged me and believed in me, I am forever grateful,” she added.