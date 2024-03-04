BidConnector land prestigious award

BidConnector, based at Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, won the Regional Insulation and Fabric Installer or Contractor of the Year award at the West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards.

There were 11 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at the Marriott Delta Hotel in Warwick, attended by individuals and companies throughout the West Midlands that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today.

"The work that they do, helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment,is key to all our futures.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”