FBC Manby Bowdler spearheads action plan to open up law

The law firm – which has offices in Telford and Shrewsbury as well as Wolverhampton – is helping spearhead new moves to make a legal career more accessible to people from all backgrounds.

FBC Manby Bowdler is part of a collaboration between a number of law firms and the Purpose Coalition which produced the Breaking Down Barriers to Law: Phase 1 report which was unveiled in Parliament.

The report calls for a strategic, countrywide approach to embedding social mobility in the legal sector.

It focuses on the four key areas of outreach, access, recruitment and progression where those from disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds face the greatest barriers.

FBC Manby Bowdler managing partner Neil Lloyd said: “For too long law has been seen as a career for privately-educated students or well-off graduates with a degree. Breaking Down Barriers to Law is about changing that and highlighting alternative paths into the industry.

“I am delighted to be part of this campaign, working alongside other law firms, to ensure that the legal industry more accurately reflects society and that we seek to engage with the most talented candidates whatever their backgrounds.

“FBC Manby Bowdler has been actively looking to clear the path into law careers for some time and our commitment is certainly paying off, with our apprentices thriving in their new careers.

“As someone who also took a non-traditional route to where I am now – I don’t have a legal background yet I head one of the Midlands’ leading law firms – I am passionate about ensuring we get the best people into the industry regardless of where they are from or who they might know.”

Neil was joined in London by FBC Manby Bowdler’s HR director Sarah Bond-Williams, who has worked tirelessly to improve access to careers in law for people from all backgrounds.

The discussions helped develop a series of recommendations for short and long-term action.

Speaking at the launch, former education secretary Justine Greening praised the work.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that this Breaking Down Barriers to Law Taskforce has undertaken," she said. "By pooling their resources, sharing insights and demonstrating sector-leading best practice, the participating firms have demonstrated real commitment to delivering social impact in the areas they serve.

“The frank discussions on the challenges facing the legal sector as they seek to address the issue of poor social mobility were wide-ranging and constructive and have helped inform the recommendations for future action in the report which are demanding but achievable. The project has shown how collaboration and partnership can make a significant impact on the development of positive solutions.

“The legal sector has long been seen as a closed shop for many who might aspire to work in it. There has been undoubted progress – and the best practice featured in the report shows the difference that tailored action can make - but there is still much more to do.

“It’s clear that there is an appetite for change, and it is increasingly the case that those who demonstrate the most effective social impact in the legal sector and in the wider business world will attract the largest talent pool. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Taskforce as they implement the recommendations and as we move on to the next phases of our work.”