Business adding lifesaving equipment to sites

Pave Aways has announced the new initiative in line with the British Heart Foundation's Heart Month campaign.

The move will see it introducing life-saving defibrillators across its most rural sites in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Powys, and beyond to ensure that each one has easy access to a life-saving device nearby.

February, recognised globally as Heart Month, serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cardiovascular health and safety.

Pave Aways said it is committed to championing the cause by proactively installing defibrillators at its sites, contributing to the broader effort of increasing accessibility to life- saving equipment.

"Being a Shropshire-based firm, we understand the challenges posed by rural locations and the critical need for immediate medical assistance in emergencies. Our decision to implement defibrillators aligns with our core values of prioritising safety and well-being," said Victoria Lawson, commercial director of Pave Aways.

Defibrillators play a pivotal role in improving survival rates during cardiac emergencies.

According to UK statistics, approximately 60,000 out-of- hospital cardiac arrests occur annually, and the chances of survival decrease by 10 per cent with every passing minute without defibrillation.

With timely intervention, the survival rate can increase significantly by up to 75 per cent.

As part of the initiative, all site operatives at Pave Aways will undergo comprehensive training to effectively utilise the defibrillators during emergencies.

It will mean that immediate assistance can be provided for all employees faced with a critical situation, potentially saving lives and minimising the impact of cardiac incidents.

"Our commitment to safety extends beyond compliance; it's about taking proactive steps to safeguard lives and empower our workforce to respond effectively to emergencies," added Alex Taylor, health, safety and environment manager.

"We firmly believe that access to defibrillators can make a tangible difference in saving lives, and we are proud to launch this initiative for those sites that do not have access to a device nearby."