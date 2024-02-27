Telford's Reconomy completes deal for German recycling broker

Sudamin’s core business is the collection of valuable metal-containing residues from electro-steel plants across Europe and delivering them to specialist recycling facilities.

The business also owns approvals and licences for brokering waste disposal and battery and black mass recovery services.

The acquisition of Sudamin, Reconomy says, complements the services provided by its brands such as Combineering and RLG to increase its importance to international customers.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive at Reconomy, said: "We are delighted to partner with Sudamin, Europe’s leading specialist in the recovery of zinc and other valuable metals from the by-products of electric arc furnaces.

"We see real potential to develop new recycling and recovery streams across our client base as the steel industry adapts to the opportunities of the circular economy.”

Lars Vedel Jørgensen, founding director of Reconomy brand Combineering, added: "Combineering have known and worked with Sudamin for many years and we are looking forward to developing new solutions together with them. We see a big potential for delivering alternative raw materials from all the steel industries Sudamin works with and Combineering’s end-users.”

Martin Pothfelder, CEO at Sudamin Rohstoff, said: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Reconomy and contributing our expertise to further advance sustainable solutions in the circular economy. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Sudamin and reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change in the recycling industry alongside Reconomy’s market-leading brands.”