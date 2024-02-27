Almost 60 per cent of the lighting firm’s employees voted to support the good cause and Sarah Thompson, Communications Manager at Luceco said: “Macmillan’s work is 98 per cent funded by voluntary donations, so fundraising is essential to make sure they can deliver the vital support people need. Team Luceco is an enthusiastic bunch so we’re looking forward to doing our best to support this great cause.”

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in the West Midlands, added: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by the staff at Luceco Group as their charity partner for 2024.

“One in two people will experience a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Macmillan are here to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, providing physical, financial and emotional support.

“We understand that cancer and its treatment can throw a lot your way. It can affect your body, your money and your relationships, but with support, like this partnership, we can be there for people living with and beyond cancer.

“We are really looking forward to working with Luceco and its employees across the country!”