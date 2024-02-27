The business, one of Europe’s largest suppliers of private label household consumable products, has joined the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), marking the next important milestone in the company’s Climate Action Plan.

Cedo produces goods from refuse sacks and food storage to clingfilm, while also manufacturing millions of bin bags a year with 100 per cent recycled contents.

SBTi is a collaboration between leading Global NGO’s, including the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and the WWF, who help businesses and governments in the transition to the low carbon economy.

It provides companies with a pathway to reduce emissions in line with the key goal of the Paris Agreement (2015) – namely to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Martin Burdekin, Cedo’s Group Sustainability Director, said: “Our commitment to establishing a near-term science-based emission target is now publicly available on the SBTi website to view, and is a significant landmark in our Climate Action Plan. This formally asserts our pledge to help protect the environment and reduce our impact on the planet.”

The plan is for Cedo to commence developing emission reduction targets in line with science-based criteria, upon completion of its Scope 3 Corporate Carbon Footprint measurement for 2023 later this year.

Cedo’s measurement for the previous year (2022), showed a significant 72 per cent reduction versus its baseline year (2019) in Greenhouse Gas emissions directly generated across its manufacturing sites, recycling operations, offices, and from energy that the company has purchased (Scope 1 and 2).

Mr Burdekin added: “By committing to formulating GHG emissions reduction targets online with methodology via the SBTi, Cedo is aligning itself with a definitive authority, the Paris Agreement, as well as providing assurance to all of our stakeholders that our climate goals are concrete and transparent.”