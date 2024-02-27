Post Office 'victim' urged to claim for losses despite previous 'derisory' offers

Helen Morgan, the north Shropshire MP urged the Government to pay the compensation victims deserve when she spoke up in the House of Commons.

The local subpostmaster has asked her MP to remain anonymous because of a non-disclosure agreement she was forced to sign as part of the group litigation order which saw her and other victims given far less compensation than they deserved.

She had lost her life savings and had to borrow thousands of pounds to make up for shortfalls in her account that did not really exist.

After meeting the subpostmaster and speaking to other local residents affected by the faulty Horizon system, Helen highlighted their ongoing concerns in the House of Commons.