Chairman steps into role as Wynnstay chief takes temporary leave

The business said the request has been granted and his period of leave starts with immediate effect.

Steve Ellwood, Chairman, will step up to the role of Executive Chairman, and Rob Thomas, Group Finance Director, will be taking on additional responsibilities, supported by the senior management team. The company said a further update 'will be provided in due course'.

Mr Ellwood said: “The Board is fully supportive of Gareth’s request for a leave of absence in order to concentrate on a serious family matter. Wynnstay has a strong senior management team in place, which alongside the additional steps we have taken, will ensure that Gareth’s period of leave is fully covered. We look forward to his return to the business in due course.”