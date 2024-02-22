Shrewsbury event to focus on multi-billion pound opportunity for the construction sector

Project Pipeline, being held on March 22 in Shrewsbury, is expected to attract companies operating across the industry spectrum – from housing developers to sub-contractors and civil engineers to main contractors.

Hosted by Shropshire Constructing Excellence, the Constructing Excellence Midlands Shropshire club, the event at Theatre Severn will hear about opportunities to be involved in a range of projects, such as the regeneration of Shrewsbury’s Riverside area and the flagship Station Quarter development in Telford.

Mark Barrow, chair of Shropshire Constructing Excellence and executive director of place at Shropshire Council, said: “This is an exciting time for the construction industry across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, and we want our local businesses to get their share of the contracts that will be available over the next decade.

“Sometimes, just knowing what’s in the pipeline and when we expect the opportunities to become live, can be the key to getting involved in these major infrastructure projects. We also want to make sure that Shropshire and Telford companies are aware of construction projects being delivered currently and how they and their supply chain can benefit.

“There will also be a chance to network with other construction professionals, meet other organisations which can support construction sector companies to grow, and pick up information on business growth, training and skills.”

Amy Bould, managing director of Be Bold Media and committee member of SCE, is hosting the event which will hear keynotes from both councils about infrastructure projects which aim to develop the economy and prosperity of the region.

Harpreet Rayet, of Cornovii Developments, will give an overview on STAR Housing’s successful retrofit project near Oswestry, sustainability plans and SAP calculations, and Matt Laws, from event sponsor Shrewsbury Colleges Group, will give a brief update on the latest funded skills and training opportunities available to employers.

Andrew Carpenter, from Constructing Excellence Midlands, will also explain how the organisation works together with SCE for the benefit of construction businesses, and the event will wrap up with a networking lunch.

The Project Pipeline event is aimed at any business involved in construction, residential and commercial property development, retrofit, supply chain, built environment and masterplanning, low carbon and sustainability, construction skills and training, civil engineering and infrastructure, building and facilities management, material and building design and sector support specialists.

To register, visit cemidlands.org/event/project-pipelinethe-multi-billion-pound-opportunity-for-construction-in-shropshire-telford-wrekin