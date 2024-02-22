Lovell Partnerships champions next generation of construction stars

Lovell Partnerships is working on “Built By You” and the first training provision has been supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and Nuplace.

It will be hosted at Telford College, which is providing the funding, training and facilities for the teaching element of the programme, while Lovell will offer on-site placements.

Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “Too often the skills crisis gets talked about without any real action, but we want to help tackle it head on, and part of that involves providing more young people with chances to develop their experience, and find out what the sector has to offer.

“Construction provides a broad range of job opportunities encompassing a variety of skills – everything from carpentry, bricklaying and civil engineering to project management, sales and marketing; we need to do more to create viable career paths for people to access these roles.

“As a partnerships specialist we are committed to delivering added value within our network, helping our partners to address the issues that impact their communities. This dedicated initiative with Telford & Wrekin Council and Nuplace will support the area’s young people and is a shining example of the potential that a collaborative approach can provide.”

Built By You candidates sees training over a four-week period, resulting in a level 1 qualification as well as on-the-job experience.

Stuart added: "Over the next few years, we will be working with our partners on a significant number of housing schemes in the region that will all have roles to fill – perfect for those taking part in Built By You. We hope to encourage more construction firms to get involved and use this scheme to their advantage as a strong recruitment tool and valuable opportunity to support the next generation.”