Shropshire business owner sponsors Guide pup through training

Andrew Bowcott, of cleaning service Ovenu Telford South, is supporting Ralph through charity Guide Dogs.

Andrew, who launched the business in 2019, said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work."

Andrew

"These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction as well as companionship."

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”