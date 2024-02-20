'No plans' to return 'eyesore' yellow taxi to Telford TGIs after regular vandalism
TGI Fridays has said that there are "no plans" to replace their iconic yellow taxi after it was removed because of regular vandalism.
By Megan Jones
Last week, a photograph of the removal of the yellow taxi outside Telford's TGI Fridays was doing the rounds on social media.
The vehicle had been sitting outside the town centre restaurant since it opened in 2017.
But regular acts of vandalism had left the taxi in a sorry state, often with flat tyres and a missing wing mirror.