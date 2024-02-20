Autocraft Telford's praise for dedicated Ally

Autocraft Telford says the completion of Ally Roberts' apprenticeship is a testament to her dedication and the company's commitment to nurturing young talent.

Since joining Autocraft in September 2022, Ally has proved herself as a valuable member of the team, balancing full-time hours with coursework demands.

She said: "Completing my apprenticeship at Autocraft has been a journey of growth and learning.

"I now feel equipped to succeed in my role at Autocraft and look forward to seeing where this career takes me.

"Although it was stressful managing full-time work alongside studies at times, it has been great working alongside my colleagues who have helped build my confidence.”

Autocraft General Manager, Tina Williams, said “From the minute we interviewed Ally we knew she was a very organised and committed individual.

"Since starting with us, she has been eager to take on new challenges and is always very happy to help and support her work colleagues.

"Her initial role within the business was customer service, where she learned the basics of our customer needs and eventually moved into the parts department where she has taken on a highly responsible role of stock control and purchasing. Ally is an asset to the business and the time spent supporting with her training and development will be very valuable to us. We are very proud of her.”

Autocraft currently has six apprentices enrolled in programmes.