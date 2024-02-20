Aico shines the light on apprentices

The business advocates apprenticeships as a valid career route and supported this year’s National Apprenticeship Week by attending a variety of events.

Colleagues attended Moreton School Careers Fair to discuss potential career options with pupils and Harry Bower, Finance Clerk Apprentice, was amongst those to pay the school a visit.

He said: “It was inspiring to see the enthusiasm and curiosity of the students at the Careers Fair.

"I was happy to give them an insight into what my apprenticeship entails, and many students and families viewed it as a valid alternative to other options such as University."