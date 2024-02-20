Individuals and enterprises from across the county are being urged to sign up for more than £325,000 worth of business support as part of the TownSq Business Support Programme delivered by industry professionals across a wide range of topics.

Small business support and co-working specialists Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) will be offering a range of support as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), supported by Powys County Council.

The programme will deliver events and support designed to boost local start-ups and freelancers and give existing Powys businesses everything they need to grow, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Support will include workshops, training and one-to-one mentoring on topics such as marketing, financial planning, accounting, HR and customer engagement as well as digital skills including social media, launching an online store and photography/video skills.

There will also be expos to allow local enterprises to showcase their products and services and networking events to connect potential partners, suppliers and customers.

For those with high growth potential, there will be a comprehensive accelerator programme, providing participants with all the tools and expertise they need for a fast-growing, high-scaling business.

From exporting for the first time, to HR support and preparing for investment, each week will equip businesses with the experience, advice and guidance they need to grow and scale their operation quickly.

This will include access to industry professionals offering executive-level coaching as part of a comprehensive 12-week programme in May and September.

Commercial director for TownSq, Kevin Mansell-Abell, said the programme would aim to unite businesses across the county.

He said: “Powys has a proud history of entrepreneurship and has been home to some of Wales’ most promising businesses.

"However, the geography of the county has made it tough for some smaller businesses, especially those in the more rural areas, and whilst remote working has improved this, there is still a need for more support in the region.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be able to deliver the TownSq Business Support Programme, not only to support freelancers and smaller businesses but also to create events across the county that will bring the best Powys has to offer, helping people work together, whether that’s as customers, suppliers or collaborators.

“We’ve learnt so much by supporting small businesses across the UK, and we’re delighted to work alongside our partners, to deliver support across the region.”

Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, Councillro David Selby, said the programme would support an already flourishing business community.

He said: “There is already such a diverse business community here in Powys, from the freelancers providing vital services through to the small and large businesses that create jobs and form the foundation of our local economy.

“However, what’s special about this new programme is that it will connect businesses from across the county, raising awareness, fostering supply chains and helping local enterprises work and grow together.

“I’d encourage anyone looking to start or grow a business to sign up and see how the programme could support them.”

There will be several events and support initiatives at different locations across the county throughout 2024. To find out more and apply, register online at townsq.co.uk/powys

The project has received £345,320 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by Powys County Council.