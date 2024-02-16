Brewery set to stage a celebration of Shropshire

Joule’s Brewery Flagship, The Red Lion, in Market Drayton, is holding 'Shropshire Week' from today (Monday).

The week-long extravaganza which runs Sunday will salute the county's rich heritage, showcase local talent, and see the relaunch of the much-adored 'Shropshire Hop' beer, a 4.3% golden ale with an aromatic and zesty profile.

Trevor Dawson, General Manager at The Red Lion, said: “To be able to celebrate local products and produce along with great community groups and local music artists is our core ethos here.

"Our whole team are dedicated to ensuring we deliver a truly community driven service each and every day and as the leader of the team, it’s great to see this in action daily.

"Being the flagship brewery tap on site at Joules Brewery affords us the opportunity to share our passion for Joules and our great product range with everyone who walks through our door, whether they are visiting for a pint, a meal or to attend our monthly brewery tours.”

Events include a Hoppy Shire Feast Night this evening and a quiz night in aid of Market Drayton Food Bank on Tuesday.

Other highlights include Wednesday with The Shire’s Games Night while Live at The Lion with Nibbs & Chrisbee is on Friday.

Shire Sessions with Lydia O’Dowd takes place on Saturday while you can also enjoy The Shropshire Sunday Lunch to end the week.

To find out more, visit joulesredlion.co.uk