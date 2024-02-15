Thorne Widgery in running for hat-trick of awards

Thorne Widgery has been named a finalist in three prestigious categories at the Xero Awards 2024.

The firm, with a base in Shrewsbury, is amongst the top contenders for Mid-Sized Firm of the Year, Total Xero, and Innovative Partner of the Year at these prestigious industry awards.

The business previously secured the Total Xero Award in 2023.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in not one, but three categories at the Xero Awards 2024. This reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for innovation.

“Winning the Total Xero Award last year was a significant milestone for us, and being shortlisted again, along with nominations for Mid-Sized Firm of the Year and Innovative Partner of the Year, is incredibly rewarding.

“Our aim has always been to lead the way in digital and cloud accounting, and these nominations affirm our position at the forefront of this evolving industry."

The firm's success at the Xero Awards 2024 is a clear indication of its role as a trailblazer in the accounting industry, demonstrating that size does not limit innovation and excellence. The firm will find out whether it has won at a ceremony due to be held by Xero later this year.