The haulier was named Pall-Ex Member of the Year for the third consecutive time at the Pall-Ex Group ‘World of Excellence’ annual awards evening, held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

They were honoured by celebrity guest Keith Lemon as they celebrated the award, sponsored by MRS Hire, which is voted for by members of the Pall-Ex network.

The network consists of more than 90 independent haulage firms that work together to collect and deliver palletised freight across the UK.

This is the fourth award STS has received from the network in as many years after winning Member of the Year on two previous occasions and a regional award in 2020.

Despite the challenges facing the logistics industry, the business has continued to thrive and show exceptional service and consistency within the Pall-Ex network.

Mark Howard, Director at STS, said: “I am extremely proud of the team for their continued hard work over the last year.

"We strive to always deliver the best service and it is an honour to be recognised for that, particularly as this award is voted for by the network.

“Each year, STS goes from strength to strength, and we plan to build on our success by offering our customers a truly global delivery service with the support of the Pall-Ex distribution network.”

Barry Byers, UK Managing Director at Pall-Ex Group, added: “We are delighted to name Severn Transport Services as Pall-Ex Member of the Year for the third year running, highlighting the continued hard work for Mark, Steve and the team.

“This award is testament to the commitment of all the staff at STS and their drive to succeed. They operate a great depot with a great work ethic and consistently go above and beyond to support our members.”