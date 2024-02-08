Shrewsbury Town FC hosts event which is going from 'strength to strength'

The All About Apprenticeships event returned to Shrewsbury Town FC this week to give people an opportunity to take part in hands-on activities to get a better understanding of job roles available.

Employers from 14 different sectors including construction, the motor industry, administration, legal, accountancy, digital and health were on hand to outline a range of apprenticeships and to help with those all-important career decisions.

The event is organised by the Marches Skills Provider Network (MSPN) and main sponsors were Aico, PaveAways, the CITB and the Marches Careers Hub .

The event coincided with National Apprenticeship Week, the 17th annual celebration of apprenticeships, and hundreds of young people, their parents and teachers attended.

Feedback was extremely positive and Colin Preece, from the MSPN, said: "As well as welcoming a tremendous number of young people, it was so pleasing to have so many parents attending and expressing enthusiasm for apprenticeships as the route to a good career.

"There were also a number of more mature attendees looking for apprenticeships as a way to retrain.

"This now annual event is going from strength to strength and plans are already under way for next year."