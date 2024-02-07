Telford event to help businesses make the perfect start

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team has brought together a wide range of specialists and organisations for a March 20 event as part of its work to drive growth across the borough.

The event will provide vital support and highlight funding opportunities for anyone thinking of starting a new business or who is within the first three years of trading.

It will also see the official launch of the borough’s new UKSPF Start-up Programme – designed specifically to help as many new businesses as possible in Telford & Wrekin make the best possible start.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “New businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.

"We are doing everything we can to help as many new and young start-ups make the perfect start to commercial life.

“This event is ideal for anyone wanting to start a business or who has a business idea, businesses that have just started trading or are under three years old and new social enterprise start-ups.

“We’ll have a range of expert speakers on hand to give real-life advice and signpost some of the support and funding available, a special expo featuring organisations which can help and plenty of chance to network and learn from other people in the same situation.

“The launch of our Start-up UKSPF programme is a real opportunity for new businesses and start-ups to get the funding they need to turn their bright ideas into reality and build on Telford’s fantastic reputation for innovation and growth."

Speakers will include Victoria Copestake of First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, Tim Luft for Thrive Telford’s Business Start-up Service, and Rob Stone Founder and CEO of Telford based Instaloft, while Thrive Telford Small Grants Fund, British Business Bank, Invest Telford and more! will be exhibiting at the event.

The event – at Hadley Park Hotel – gets under way at 8.30am with refreshments and networking before the presentations start at 9.15am.

To register visit telfordevents.evolutive.co.uk/event/details/88525/Start-up-Telford-24