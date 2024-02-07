Shropshire Star
Stacie is named new manager at Wellington care home

A Shropshire nursing home has appointed a new manager.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Stacie Smith

Morris Care Centre, a 96-bed nursing home in Wellington, has made Stacie Smith its new home manager.

She will lead a dedicated team of more than 130 employees providing a wide range of care.

She has already revealed ambitious plans for the residents, including introducing a revised range of daily activities, revamping the menu and modernising the dining room to give it more of a restaurant feel.

She is also planning a series of trips out for residents in the home’s minibus.

Stacie said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be Morris Care Centre’s new manager.

"It is a thriving and caring home where our residents are at the heart of everything we do.

“I have always loved working in care and I think my enthusiasm and energy for my job is testament to that. I believe that happy people make a happy home and I am committed to ensuring all our residents receive the best quality care and that all employees feel valued and respected.”

