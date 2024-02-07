New appointment as Telford's Luceco is big 'leap forward'

She previously worked with other leading brands such as Johnson Controls, ERA Home Security, Caterpillar and Saint Gobain.

Now responsible for Luceco Group’s portfolio of respected lighting, electrical and EV charging brands, she will be spearheading an exciting programme of co-ordinated marketing activity across all communication disciplines, covering both trade and consumer audiences.

Wayne Hill, Managing Director at Luceco Group, said: ‘Tania’s appointment represents a leap forward for us and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to all our brands, including BG, SyncEV, Masterplug and Luceco Lighting.

"I am confident that with her knowledge, passion and drive, Tania will make a hugely positive contribution to the business."

Tania added: "This is a very exciting appointment for me. With successful brands to work with, Luceco is perfectly poised to maximise its potential, delivering innovative technical and aesthetic solutions to the demands of an ever-changing market place by providing both performance and sustainability. I look forward to the challenge."