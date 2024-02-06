Telford's Acura Living unlocks door to impressive development

Acura Living has opened the doors on 11 bungalows plus staff quarters at Roman Close.

The business worked with construction partner Bespoke Construction Services to deliver the EPC bungalows, which are wheelchair accessible and have been designed for adults with learning disabilities, who are either ageing or have mobility issues.

"We are proud to have played a key role in delivering this much needed and fantastic new scheme," a spokesperson for Acura Living said. "We wish the new tenants all the very best in their new homes."

One of the bungalows

"We would also like to thank our construction partner Bespoke Construction Services for all of their hard work and dedication along with all of consultants and partners who have made this project a great success."

Inclusion were also involved in the work as the Registered Provider alongside Lexrae Support as care provider.

An open day was held recently to showcase the work and an Acura Living spokesperson added: "It was a great success and we had guests travel from as far as South Tyneside Council to see the new specialist development."

The bungalows

"Telford and Wrekin council were thrilled with the brand new bungalows along with the Commissioner from Oxfordshire Council. National Care Providers from different parts of the UK were also in attendance along with the new tenants and their families."

Acura's name comes from the meaning ‘made with precision’ and the company creates sustainable homes tailored to enable tenants to live independent lives.