Warning that apprenticeship cuts threaten healthcare sector's future in Wales

Proposed Welsh Government cuts to apprenticeship budget, together with the loss of European funding, could result in nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of the programme in 2024-2025 being slashed, it is claimed by training and healthcare providers and educational institutions across Wales.

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and CollegesWales have warned about the catastrophic and irreversible impact these cuts would have on the apprenticeships in Wales. They estimate that the number of apprenticeship new starts in 2024-2025 will be halved to 10,000.

Recent figures laid bare the potential impact on the healthcare sector in Wales, which is facing a 69 per cent reduction in apprenticeship opportunities at a time when the workforce challenges have never been greater.

This is because most learners who start an apprenticeship in healthcare are over the age of 25 years and Welsh Government funding will be prioritised for younger learners.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has stated: “There will be an alignment between the way we spend our apprenticeship money and our young person's guarantee to make sure that young people needing that start in their careers continue to receive it here in Wales.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, who is responsible for the apprenticeship budget, added: “They [apprenticeships] will still continue to support our young person's guarantee, helping young people at the start of their careers, and businesses will still be able to recruit apprentices to find opportunities to develop their own staff.”

Recent analysis by the NTFW has identified that, if the Welsh Government does prioritise young people under the age of 25, there may be no new apprenticeship opportunities for those aged 25 and above in 2024-2025.

The NTFW, which represents work-based learning providers across Wales, says this will have a serious impact on every sector of the Welsh economy, with healthcare and public services facing the most severe consequences.

It’s estimated that there will be 5,500 fewer apprentices in this Welsh Government priority sector, which includes health and social care, clinical healthcare, dental nursing and children’s care and learning and development.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, said: “The NTFW urges the Welsh Government to reconsider the proposed cuts to apprenticeships and engage in a constructive dialogue to find a viable solution that supports both the healthcare sector and the wider economy of Wales.”

Healthcare and training providers across Wales are also calling for an urgent review of the decision, emphasising the need for sustainable funding to safeguard the future of healthcare services.

Innovate Trust, a charity that supports adults with learning disabilities to live independently within the community, has expressed its concerns.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, job vacancies have risen to an unprecedented level,” said a spokesman. “Qualification funding is crucial for us as a charity organisation to ensure that our employees are fully qualified and registered with Social Care Wales.

“Any cuts to funding would have a detrimental impact on our work. Innovate Trust heavily relies on support and funding to provide Health and Social Care qualifications to maintain the skills of its workforce.”