Rea Valley completes major acquisition to bolster business in Shropshire

The acquisition of Teme Valley Tractors, a long-established New Holland dealer with a wealth of technical knowledge and skill, represents a significant milestone for Rea Valley Tractors, which is celebrating 40 years.

Matt Mulligan, Managing Director of Rea Valley Tractors said: “Acquiring Teme Valley Tractors aligns seamlessly with our long-term growth plans. The similarities between both businesses make for a great collaboration – both being highly reputable with a customer-focused mindset, and we look forward to growing the great reputation and contributions that they have made to the local agricultural community over the years.”

Customers throughout the region will benefit from an expanded product range, improved availability of New Holland and Kuhn equipment, and enjoy the highest standards of support available in the industry.

Rea Valley Tractors hold the franchises for JCB materials handling equipment, Bailey Trailers and domestic ground care products Milwaukee and Stihl.

It will be business as usual across all branches, and TVT Welshpool and TVT Knighton will continue trading from the current locations whilst the necessary preparations are made for the integration.

Graham Probert and Martyn Hall will continue in key management roles within the business.

“We will continue to serve customers from our Welshpool and Knighton depots," said Mr Probert, Managing Director at TVT Knighton.

"As always, our team are ready to welcome you and look forward to continuing to support you with the same first-class service you have come to expect."

With the acquisition of TVT, Rea Valley Tractors will operate from a total of nine locations with each branch offering a full-service operation supported by a local dedicated team of sales, service, and parts personnel, further backed-up by manufacturer-trained brand specialists and head office administration from Shrewsbury.