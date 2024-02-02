Shropshire business awards off to a flyer as 350 reserve places

Entries are now open for this year’s 11 awards, which will be presented at a black-tie ceremony at Telford’s International Centre on June 21 and 350 places have so far been reserved.

The 2024 competition, which is free to enter, is open to any business with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin, whether or not they are a Chamber member.

It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, Best Small Business and Outstanding Customer Service.

There are also several new-look categories this year including an Outstanding Business Growth award, and a return of the category recognising Retail, Leisure and Hospitality.

“There is clearly an incredible amount of interest and excitement for this year’s awards,” said Shropshire Chamber’s events and training manager Kelly Riedel.

“To have more than 350 seats already reserved for the awards dinner just a week after launch is unprecedented in the event’s 24-year history.”

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “The past few years have been an extraordinary journey for us all. Instead of dwelling on the challenges, we’ve embraced them as opportunities to grow, adapt, and create.

“Shropshire businesses have shown remarkable agility and determination, evolving in ways we couldn’t have imagined, while delivering new products and services to a broader array of markets

“We take immense pride in presenting businesses of all sizes that shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields.

“These are the businesses that have not only raised their own profiles but have also elevated the stature of Shropshire businesses on a larger stage. Winning one of these awards can be a real boost for you, your employees and your business.”

The closing date for awards entries is April 12. For details, see shropshire-chamber.co.uk.