Plan for garden centre to be built at Telford Forge Retail Park

If approved the garden centre would be part of three shops amalgamated at Telford Forge Retail Park.

Applicant Corona Vulcan Telford Ltd has submitted plans for a single-storey rear extension to create an external garden centre within the existing rear service yard.

The garden centre is planned to be 465 square metres and would be for display purposes.

“The application simply relates to the creation of a garden centre within the existing rear service yard to be used for the display of goods, already permitted to be sold from the site,” states a supporting statement with the application.

“Although there is presently not a tenant signed up to take the space, the current demand is from larger format occupiers, who would also typically require outside space.

“Therefore, this application seeks create an external garden centre to the rear, in order to secure the long-term occupation of the units.”

Plans for Units 2, 3 and 4 to be amalgamated to form one building with a maximum floor space of 5,574 square metres are currently being considered by the council. They received no comments during the consultation phase.

Units 2, 3 and 4 are currently occupied by ScS, Bensons for Beds and Furniture Village respectively.

“The site has evolved over time, largely through the adaptation of the existing units to create space that meets the needs of tenants,” added the applicant.

“Examples of such adaptation include the formation of internal mezzanine floors, sub-division of units and the amalgamation of certain units, whilst retaining the existing central access, car park and rear servicing.”

The planned garden centre is proposed to be ‘enclosed by a 4.8 metre high galvanised steel weld mesh perimeter fencing, with security netting at high level’.

The perimeter fencing is planned to include a service gate and two double doors which will give access.

“The proposed design of the garden centre enclosure has been designed to be functional for an incoming tenant and will sit below the height of the rear elevation of the units,” added the application.

“It will be mostly sheltered from view from the surrounding area and will therefore not result in any adverse visual impacts to the wider area or residential properties, including those currently under development at Old Park.

“The service yard is also screened by thick vegetation, and there is a significant difference in levels between the external service yard and the residential properties being developed to the rear, further removing any potential visual impact of the proposed garden centre enclosure.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number TWC/2024/0014. Comments need to be made during the consultation phase which ends on February 28.