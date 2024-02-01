Shropshire brewery buy iconic pub in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter

The Red Lion Inn, Hockley, will be featuring the Shropshire brewery's beers from February 12.

The Market Drayton-based brewery has taphouses across Staffordshire, Shropshire, and Cheshire.

All Joule’s beers are brewed with Shropshire mineral water, which is drawn from a Shropshire aquifer and naturally filtered through sandstone and bunter pebbles.

They include the English craft lager Green Monkey, now their leading product across all 42 taphouses.

Vicky Colclough, Joule’s operations director explained: "When the opportunity arose for us to buy the Red Lion, we found it difficult to imagine why anyone could ever part with it, we snapped it up, and our whole team is very proud that it is a part of our company and want it to be the best that it can be."

The Red Lion is now a part of a small select group of Joule’s Brewery taphouses in the area inckludingThe Crown Inn, Codsall partnered with Medicine Bakery and The Boldmere Tap, Sutton Coldfield.

Anna Brakel, Joule’s development director, added: "It’s essential to us that we get this right. We are going to take our time in converting the Red Lion into a Joule’s taphouse. We first need to listen to the customers, learn about the community and settle in before making great changes. The Red Lion is an ambitious project for us; we’re all excited and daunted at the same time; we have admired the Red Lion from afar for many years and are thrilled to have secured such a beautiful site in the Jewellery Quarter."

Anna Brakel for Joule’s Brewery, added;"It will be a big scheme here to evolve the pub and bring back some of the beautiful features that in time have been hidden. It will be a little while before you see any huge changes at the Red Lion. We have some exciting ideas – but that’s only half of it.

"We’ve bought the pub; we now need to knuckle down and save up so we can do the Red Lion justice. We’re delighted to be able to continue working with Red Lion landlord, David Dindol and his experienced team at the pub who are equally excited to be a part of this journey.

"Our approach involves listening to the community, learning about their preferences, and taking the time to settle in before implementing any changes. Just like with our previous projects, we recognize the importance of preserving the history and unique features that make each pub special, we are delighted with how we achieved this at the Henry Tudor Inn on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury, Shropshire’s only Grade I listed pub."