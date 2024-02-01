Police increase patrols and warn business owners to be vigilant following damage

Officers say the incident took place in Halesfield 24 on the late afternoon on Monday , when access was gained to the premises through a perimeter fence and damage was sustained to property.

PCSO Amy Newbrook, of the policing team in Cuckoo Oak & Ironbridge, said: "We are asking business owners to remain vigilant and report similar incidents or suspicious circumstances to the police, even if it transpires that nothing has been taken.

"It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime."

The officer added: "As well as additional patrols we will be visiting business premises within the vicinity to offer crime prevention advice and reassurance."