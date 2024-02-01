Landia UK, the pump and mixer manufacturer, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has offered work experience and career opportunities to local students at its Waymills site for the past 17 years.

Several apprentices have gone on to develop their skills with the company, working their way up to become full-time, qualified engineers.

Paul Davies said: “Managing products that deal with the wastewater from food, sewage and farm waste might not sound that glamorous at first,” he said. “But an apprenticeship with us is ideal for somebody who enjoys the challenge of problem-solving. Every day is different here. There’s lots to learn.”

He added; “Take Josh Edge, for example. Not that long ago he was a brand-new apprentice at Landia, but here he is now, using valuable experience gained on our shopfloor to work on sales and projects, including a role just recently at the big LAMMA agricultural show to meet new and prospective customers.”

To find out more about opportunities with the business, email info@landia.co.uk

