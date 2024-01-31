Council's call to support local food producers in Shropshire

Mark Jones, Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said Shropshire Council said the region was blessed with an abundance of food producers and it was vital to provide support.

Mr Jones said: “The positive effects of choosing to shop local spread far and wide.

"When your money is spent here in Shropshire it is ploughed back into the local economy, enabling businesses to grow and flourish.

“We’re so lucky to have so many small, independent businesses and food producers in Shropshire, and we’re keen to support them as much as we can.

“As a council over 70 per cent of our contractor spend is with local contractors.

"We also incorporate Social Value evaluation within our procurement processes which takes regard of environmental, social and economic benefits for Shropshire.”

Last year, Cornwall Council passed a "landmark" motion to support farmers by committing to pro-actively sourcing local produce at council events, whereby they said it as important to shop locally and take advantage of “home-grown, affordable, nutritious food”.