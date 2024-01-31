Aldi is on the hunt for Shropshire suppliers

The call out applies to all product categories, including food and drink, and forms part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to increase investment in local businesses.

Suppliers based in Shropshire interested in working with the supermarket have been asked to get in touch via aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier.

The supermarket spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers in 2023.

Aldi works with around 5,000 suppliers across the UK and has been ranked as the best supermarket for conducting relationships fairly and in good faith for a record 10 years in the GSCOP annual survey.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “British suppliers are the lifeblood of our business and without them Aldi wouldn’t be where it is today. We will always be at their side.

“Longstanding relationships with suppliers are at the heart of our success and we are proud to work with so many British suppliers, helping to bolster job opportunities and investment in the UK supply chain.”