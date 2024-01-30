Wynnstay profits dip but revenue up compared to 'exceptional' 2022

The Mid Wales-based manufacturer, with a head office in Llansantffraid and base at Astley Park, Shrewsbury, reported a pre-tax profit of £8.7m for the year ending October 31, 2023.

That was down from £21.1m the prior period.

Adjusted operating profit was £9.30m, as fertiliser raw material prices normalised. That was compared to £22.4m in 2022.

Revenue, however, was up three per cent to £735.9m from £713m in 2022, and £500.4m in 2021. Agriculture Division revenue was £584.3m, compared to £564.3m in 2022.

Net cash rose to £19m from £18.2m in 2022 while net assets increased to £135.2m from £130.7m the year before.

Gareth Davies, Chief Executive, said: “Last year’s results were exceptional, setting record highs driven by substantial one-off gains, especially from soaring global fertiliser prices.

"Strong farmgate prices and farmer confidence also helped to create a strong market backdrop last year for the Group.

“This year’s results were generated against much softer trading conditions, with weaker farmer sentiment, particularly dairy and arable farmers, higher labour and energy costs, and a weak final quarter for arable as a result of the prolonged wet weather.

"As we expected, the one-off gains of 2022 did not repeat and our fertiliser activities contended with the reversal of fertiliser raw materials prices, which created one-off stock losses.

“Nonetheless, we made progress with the Group’s investment plans and completed the integration of our two acquisitions, Humphrey Feeds and Tamar Milling. The full strategic benefits of these acquisitions are still to come through. We are also delighted to highlight our 20th year of annual dividend growth, with our proposed final dividend."

Moving into 2024, Mr Davies and Group Finance Director Rob Thomas spoke with cautious optimism.

"Trading conditions are anticipated to remain challenging in the short-term," said Mr Davies.

"However, the Group’s strong balance sheet and good cash flows leave us well-placed to continue with our growth plans and to consider suitable acquisitions.”

Mr Thomas added: "It's been a tough year in terms of the market but the business is well placed and that's reflected in the balance sheet. We have strong cash flows and having an improved net cash position is pleasing. It's gives us the confident to continue with a progressive dividend. That reflects in our confidence in our business outlook.

"We are established in the sector and have balance within our business, not exposed to one particular facet of the agricultural sector. We are well placed to take advantage of recovery in the sector in the second half of the year."