Telford College hosts Chamber for fact-finding forum

It was a chance for them to learn about the college’s exciting expansion plans, including the opening of a new Digital and Maths Skills Hub in Telford’s new ‘Station Quarter’ this autumn.

Guests were also able to look inside a hi-tech new mobile training unit which used cutting-edge digital learning technology to take education out to company premises across the Marches region.

Caroline Bastow, Robert Lees and Teresa Hughes, from the college’s senior leadership team, gave a presentation about the college’s vision to work closely with employers, ensuring it is delivering the skills which companies need.

Caroline said: “It’s vital for us to be able to listen to businesses about the challenges they are facing, and the strategies in place. We are educating and informing the next generations of your staff.”

“It’s about upskilling the workforce we have already got, and being a collaborative partner in the local business community – growing the workforce, building bridges and taking intelligence from businesses to inform what we are doing.”

Rachel Owen, director of membership at Shropshire Chamber, said: “We’re grateful to Telford College for hosting us – it was a fascinating morning, and useful to learn about some of their new learning pathways.”