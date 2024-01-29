Law firm set to hold charity quiz in Shrewsbury

Lanyon Bowdler will be hosting the event at the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery in The Square on Thursday, April 18 and teams of four are being urged to sign up now to take part.

The evening gets under way at 6.30pm with a 7pm quiz start time, and will also feature a raffle and live music. Money raised on the night will go to two charities – Y Bont and the Shropshire ME Group.

Amanda Jones, of Lanyon Bowdler, said the firm hoped for a good response so as much money as possible could be raised in support of the charities which do so much to make a difference to people’s lives.

“Everyone loves a quiz and supporting worthy causes and we will be providing a great opportunity to do both on April 18. We are planning a fun evening and are looking for teams of four with an entry fee of £10 per person,” she said.

“The quizmaster is Tony Price, whose quizzes include fun-themed rounds and are suitable for people of all abilities. There is a prize for the winning team and we will also be running a raffle, so any donations of prizes for that would be much appreciated.

“At the conclusion of the quiz there will be live acoustic music provided by local singer/songwriter Si Alton.

“Money raised on the night will go to Y Bont and Shropshire ME Group. Y Bont is a charity that helps people deal with the loss of a baby and provides support with pregnancy decisions.

“Shropshire ME Group is supporting people across Shropshire suffering from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, helping them come to terms with the impact of living with the condition.

“A bar will be available on the evening of the quiz. Only drinks bought from the bar can be consumed but people are welcome to bring along their own food and snacks.

“It promises to be a great night – a fun evening and the latest charity fundraiser organised by Lanyon Bowdler with the added benefit of supporting two worthy causes.”

To book a team or donate a raffle prize, call 01743 280289 or email chloe.millward@lblaw.co.uk for an entry form.