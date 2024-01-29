Call for action as Newtown job losses 'will be felt far and wide'

Control Techniques, a leading manufacturer of variable speed drives, recently announced plans to shed nearly 100 jobs.

And now Eluned Morgan, Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales, has written to the Welsh Government’s Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, urging him to provide urgent support to the business.

In her letter to the Economy Minister, Ms Morgan highlighted the importance of Control Techniques to the Mid and West region and called for the Welsh Government to take swift action to secure the future of the company and its employees.

“The announcement of job losses at Control Techniques is deeply concerning,” said Ms Morgan. “This is a significant employer in Newtown and the surrounding area, and the impact of these job losses will be felt far and wide.

“I urge the Welsh Government to work with Control Techniques to explore all possible options for saving jobs and securing the future of the company in Newtown. This includes providing financial support, if necessary, and working to identify potential new markets or opportunities for the business.

"The Welsh Government has a proud history of investing in Newtown and Mid and West Wales, and I'm confident they'll continue this support in the face of Control Techniques' challenges.”