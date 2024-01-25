Start Tech pledges support to Shrewsbury Food Festival's bursary scheme

Start Tech will cover two thirds of the cost to exhibit at the two-day festival for up to three small, local firms.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said, “We are delighted that Start Tech is the official Bursary Sponsor of Shrewsbury Food Festival 2024.

"We understand the struggles of being a family-run, independent business in the current economic climate. It’s really tough starting out and having the capital to pay for stands at festivals and shows, so it’s fantastic that Start Tech will be providing this opportunity for up to three small businesses.

“Bursary places are for small, fledgling businesses that would struggle to cover the cost of an exhibitor space but would greatly benefit from the platform."

Start Tech began partnering with Shropshire Festivals’ events last year. In 2024 they will also be sponsoring Shropshire Oktoberfest and providing a Cyber Security Zone at Shropshire Business Festival on April 11.

Ian Groves​​​​, managing director at Start Tech, added: "Shrewsbury Food Festival offers a brilliant platform for local businesses to get their products in front of customers.

"Not only is it a great event for sales, but it’s where you can build brand awareness and generate new leads. "After getting involved with Shropshire Festivals’ events last year, we know first-hand the impact they can have on Shropshire businesses. We are looking forward to finding out who gets accepted onto the bursary scheme and seeing them trade at the festival in June.”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place on June 29-30 at the Quarry. There will be 200 food, drink, and home stalls, two live entertainment stages, a field of free kids activities, chef demonstrations, a chef school, a kids cookery school, and an educational field to fork area.

Early bird tickets are available for a limited time at shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.

Businesses interested in applying for a bursary place should email fun@shropshirefestivals.co.uk