Shropshire businesses in pledge of support to vital charity in county

Sister companies SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames, both based in Marton on the Shropshire and Wales border, have a long history of supporting charities,

Staff from the businesses have traditionally entered teams for a wide range of sporting events including the Welshpool, Newtown and Oswestry 10k runs, the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, and a series of bike events.

And they have now confirmed their support throughout 2024 to Lingen Davies.

The relationship with Lingen Davies will see this further extended to include the Shrewsbury Colour Run and other Lingen Davies events.

Managing Director of SJ Roberts Construction, Mike Sambrook, said: “Working with charities that are active in and around the locations where our teams are based is important and we decided to support Lingen Davies given the widespread impact that cancer has – indeed, members of our own team have benefitted from their support.

"We’re proud of the dedication that the teams at SJ Roberts and Lowfield Timber Frames show each year as we raise as many funds as possible to support important local causes."

As part of the partnership, the Lingen Davies team will visit both the SJ Roberts and Lowfield Timber Frames teams at their Lowfield base, as well as on-site, to deliver its LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service.

This delivers information aimed at helping prevent cancer, recognising the signs and symptoms of cancer, and encouraging people to seek treatment earlier, as well as accept cancer screening invitations.

Darren Jarman, MD at Lowfield Timber Frames, added: “The Lingen Davies’ LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service was something that particularly appealed when we were considering which charity to support this year.

"There can be a lot of bravado on construction sites and providing a means of destigmatising awareness and early detection, can only be a positive thing.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting involved in events this year that supports this important cause.”