New £12m Oswestry care home could bring up to 90 jobs

Bluebell View Care Home in Oswestry has opened its doors to provide people with the opportunity to preview some facilities as it moves closer to its official opening in the coming months.

The new care home will be operated by HC-One, The Kind Care Company and will be the company’s first facility in Oswestry.

Tracey Tomlins, Managing Director at HC-One, said: “We are delighted to have opened up our Marketing Suite at Bluebell View Care Home which marks another key stage of the development.

“The opening of the suite provides the public with a sneak preview of our new state-of-the-art beautiful care home and what it has to offer the local community."

The purpose-built three-storey home will feature residents’ lounges, relaxing reading rooms and a cosy reception and bar area, along with private gardens with courtyards, and is set to create job roles across care, nursing, property maintenance, housekeeping and food service.

Local artist Richard Briggs was commissioned to create paintings celebrating local landmarks and culture which will be on display throughout the reception and communal areas to make residents and visitors feel at home.

The team at Bluebell View will be led by a specialist Manager with over 20 years of frontline healthcare experience, Michelle Middleton Price.

“I know the home will thrive under Michelle’s leadership, her experience and knowledge are phenomenal," added Tracey.

"I am confident that the team with the aid of Michelle’s strong leadership and management skills, will make a huge difference in the local community and enrich the lives of residents."

Bluebell View is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which saw three homes open in 2021 in York, Bingham and Telford. The facility is based on Victoria Road, around half a mile to the southeast of the town centre.