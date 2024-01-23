As the leading business support organisation for Shropshire, we often get asked what we think the coming year is going to look like.

The reality is that this question has got tricky to answer given the recent years of political and economic uncertainty that businesses have faced. From Brexit and a global pandemic to a cost-of-living crisis, it’s been a turbulent time for all of us in business.

We know that battle lines are being drawn as politicians gear up for a general election this year and we’re ready to put the business-critical asks to government through our engagement with politicians. What we’re calling for politicians and Whitehall to focus on is growth; not just economic growth but also growth through people.

People are the greatest resource to any business and we’ve seen more and more organisations make changes to their cultures and ethos to align with the needs and core values of their employees. With firms struggling to recruit, creating those work cultures where employees feel valued, heard and appreciated is going to be key to ensuring business success.

While understanding the power of your people is essential we also know that the power of AI is only going to increase. No one can deny that the AI industry has dominated 2023, fundamentally changing the way we engage with forms of media be that art, music and digital. 2023 has been the sort of ‘Wild West frontier’ for AI and the real question is: Will this frontier begin to be tamed in 2024?

The short answer is yes. 2024 is going to see some enormous breakthroughs in AI and we predict a shift towards more strategic implementation of AI programmes into business with AI becoming incorporated into daily business practices and processes.

Business leaders need to think carefully about AI and how it can be deployed, balancing their innovation needs alongside their employee concerns. You’re unlikely to lose your job to an AI programme but you might lose it to someone who knows how to use AI better than you.

Thinking about 2024 you can’t help but think about how quickly time is going. It’s been nearly three decades since the first UN Climate Change Conference and with the COP28 agreement signed in December, you can’t help but wonder, are we really at the “beginning of the end” of the fossil fuel era? Businesses know their impact but struggle to make headway on reaching Net Zero. When it comes to the climate we need business to be thinking about those long-term investments now to be ready for political and economic changes coming down the pipeline.

In 2024 we are going to be speaking out louder on behalf of the Shropshire business community. We are launching our new Manifesto for Growth containing our key asks to government and how we can work together to drive economic growth, tackling those longstanding challenges that businesses face.

This year the Chamber is also going to be delivering some exciting new and innovative projects to support businesses across the county. From our Active Leadership training programme to new member benefits, there’s never been a more exciting time to be a member.

We’re really excited to bring these new initiatives to the Shropshire business community, and encourage every business across the county to get in involved with the Chamber.