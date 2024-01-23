Chrisbeon, based on Stafford Park in Telford, started life in 1974 when Craig and Richard’s dad Brian linked up with his cousin Chris to sell used office furniture.

A family-oriented business - this ethos is still very much embedded in company philosophy today.

The brothers’ mum, Jean, joined the family-run company soon after, and the rest, as they say, is history. Chrisbeon Services became Chrisbeon Office Supplies in 1986 as the company continued to build on its reputation of providing top-quality customer service.

Richard said: “It is a big year for us as we mark 50 years in business. Things have moved on in many ways since 1974, but one thing remains our top priority: commitment to our clients.

“The last 12 months have been really good to us. We continue to see growth as a company and have increased our client base, which is very important while retaining those satisfied clients who keep coming back with repeat business.

“Over the coming year, we are looking forward to continuing to develop this momentum, and early indications are that we are on course for another really successful year while helping even more clients meet their office furniture and stationery needs.

“Sustainability remains a huge focus for us and there is nothing more sustainable than buying preloved rather than new furniture. Our substantial preloved range is as popular as ever and remains a very big and successful part of our business.

“Another area we really enjoy is working with a business from start to finish - helping them plan their new offices, providing the furniture, putting it in place - and seeing the plans all come to fruition, meeting the needs of the teams they are working with!

“We also recognise our obligation to the environment and continue to keep this front and centre as we move forward, which includes things like our recycled environmentally-friendly seating fabrics, reducing our carbon footprint where we can and cutting back on the use of paper and printed catalogues with a greater emphasis on online ordering.

“During the last year we have helped more businesses to move premises, seen a rise in the number of people visiting our showroom to view our comprehensive range of products and had more clients using our amazing CAD 3D planning service.

“We continue to play a leading role in supporting local businesses as a Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Patron. It is always a delight to attend chamber events and networking opportunities, meeting other like-minded Shropshire businesses, and we have continued our support for charities and other good causes wherever we can.

“The face of the Shropshire business community has changed over the last half century but Chrisbeon has grown and adapted during that time to remain an integral part of our community . . . now, bring on the next 50 years!”