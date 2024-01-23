Much Wenlock firm in £500,000 upgrade to boost expansion plans

Construction material manufacturer Lime Green's major investment in its plant outside Much Wenlock comes following a record year for the business and the cash injection is the final phase of the project which began in 2016 when the company built its current site.

The company has invested in a new mixer and mini mixer, increasing production so the business can expand further.

Lime Green was founded in 2002 by Simon Ayres because he was having difficulty sourcing lime for projects he was working on.

He was quickly joined by his brother James and together they have built the company to be one of the most trusted in the industry.

Simon said: “We’re steeped in history in the area, in terms of the production of lime, so Much Wenlock feels like the right place to be.

"We’ve grown so much over the last 21 years and this latest investment will increase capacity, reduce lead times and free up some of our existing staff to train up as we expand."

Lime Green, which has more than 30 staff, produces Lime plasters, mortars and renders and its products have been used in some of the most prestigious projects in the UK from the upkeep of The Globe

Theatre to the renovations of St Pancras Station and a new accessible route into the gardens at the Tower of London.

The business was also asked to supply products for a show garden at RHS Chelsea last year.

The company is also at the forefront of the drive to retrofit buildings, through their own insulation system, Warmshell.