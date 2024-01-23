Dwello Mortgages was started in Telford by former Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Torquay striker Nathan Blissett as part of his plans to transition from the football pitch.

It came at a time when people across the country faced further price hikes and struggled to get on the property ladder.

Nathan said the company has gone from strength-to-strength in the months since, as it looks to become a driving force in the industry and an important part of the community – with plans to expand across the country on track.

Nathan said: “It’s been a busy and rewarding year. We teamed up with Planet Doughnut in order to design their own bespoke doughnuts to deliver to clients once they have received their much wanted “yes” to their mortgage application, and we launched a series of free pop-up advice surgeries across the county for people to seek the right help and learn about what exactly were the correct options for them.

“The community is also important to us and we have been delighted to sponsor the Under-13s at Lawley Lightmoor FC Comets.”

Turning to the ups and downs of the mortgage industry as a whole, Nathan said the beginning of the year was a huge eye opener for UK lenders in the aftermath of what he described as the ‘infamous’ mini-budget of 2022.

He said: “With a total loss of confidence in the market, we saw 95 per cent of mortgage providers pull all of their products from the shelves - leaving residential and Buy to Let areas in limbo as to what to do next.

“UK statistics confirmed over 1.4 million fixed terms up for renewal in 2023, presenting a race against time for homeowners and landlords alike to find the alternatives that would alleviate financial burdens in refinancing.

“In the spring, 100 per cent mortgages were brought out by Skipton Building Society to rejuvenate the market and help rent-trapped applicants enter the ownership market. The Buy to Let market was at a standstill with no real place to meet affordability due to ICR thresholds. It created a dilemma for landlords on whether to remortgage, stay on variable rate or sell their portfolios.

“As we moved into summer the Bank of England base rates continued to rise to 5 per cent and the Government announced the Mortgage Charter for home owners coming to the end of their fixed terms in June.

"Autumn saw a battle for market share with the lenders all fighting for the most competitive product, fuelling a rates war that significantly decreased interest rates over a two-month period."

After a challenging year for the industry, Nathan said there is cause for optimism.

“Recently, the base rate was held at 5.25 per cent for three months continuously – breaking the upward cycle and bringing average two and five-year mortgage rates below the 5 per cent mark since May of this year. The hope is things will continue to improve into 2024 and we have already seen a return in confidence in the Buy-to-Let market following the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.”