'Encouraging start to year' as Marston's enjoys strong festive sales

In an update for the 16-week period to January 20, and ahead of its AGM today, total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs were up 8.8% on last year.

Both drink sales and food sales were strong, demonstrating, the Wolverhampton-based company said, the resilience and appeal of predominantly suburban pubs.

Like-for-like sales for the 16-week period were up 8.1 per cent, reflecting strong trading over the festive period.

Sales in the first nine weeks of the 16-week period to December 2 were up 7.4 per cent, with positive trading momentum continuing into the festive period.

In the following seven weeks, like-for-like sales were up 8.4 per cent and, for the key festive days – Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve – like-for-like sales were up by 9.6 per cent.

Justin Platt, CEO of Marston's, said: "I am pleased to report a strong trading performance.

"It has been an encouraging start to the year.

"This, together with an improving outlook in which inflationary headwinds are broadly abating, and the actions we are taking to operate more efficiently and rebuild margins, position Marston's well for the year ahead."

Mr Platt took over the role on January 10.

And he said: "I am delighted to have joined Marston's and am excited about the opportunity ahead.

"This is a great business and, whilst still early days, I've been impressed by the dedication, talent and expertise of the team.

"I look forward to getting to know both the team, and the business, better over the weeks and months ahead and working together to build on the trading momentum to maximise the Group's future potential."